TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been busy rescuing manatees over the past few weeks.

FWC teams said they have rescued at least eight manatees since Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida.

Five manatees entrapped in a residential canal system in Fort Myers were rescued and released nearby.

Wildlife officials said they rescued a mom and its calf from behind a spillway in Cape Coral.

In Largo, teams worked to rescue a manatee that was stuck in a cemetery pond. It was released nearby.

The FWC said high water from hurricanes can allow manatees to move inland and get entrapped once the water recedes to its normal levels.

Manatees were not the only animals affected by Idalia. Flamingos were also swept up by the storm and have been spotted all over the Tampa Bay area.

If you happen to see an entrapped manatee, you should report it to the Wildlife Alert Hotline by calling 888-404-3922.