Florida zoo welcomes adorable otter pups

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Jacksonville Zoo has added a cute addition to its family — a group of Asian small-clawed otter pups.

The four babies were born Dec. 28, but much like humans, were very small and helpless for the first few months.

They spent most of their time sleeping and nursing in their den, but are now active and weigh more than a pound each.

Jacksonville zookeepers announced their births this week to parents Carlisle and Harley.

The zoo is inviting everyone to help name the pups. You can cast your vote to the zoo’s website here.