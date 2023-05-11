CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A sweet little puppy was rescued Wednesday after someone noticed the dog was locked inside a hot car in Charlotte County.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, DFC Fraser responded to the Port Charlotte Town Center Mall parking lot, where the puppy was seen “panting and lethargic.”

When Fraser arrived, he was able to access the vehicle through a window that had been slightly cracked.

The sheriff’s office said once Fraser removed the puppy, he brought it to his patrol car, where the little dog was able to cool down in the air conditioning. Fraser also provided the puppy with some water to drink as well.

After the puppy began to recover, authorities began to contact the owner of the vehicle. However, the sheriff’s office stated that the numerous attempts to contact the owner were unsuccessful.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the sheriff’s office reminded pet owners and parents to never leave animals (or loved ones) in a hot vehicle for an extended period of time.

“Reminder! Never leave animals (or loved ones) in a hot vehicle for extended periods of time. Temperatures inside the vehicle quickly become too dangerous for anyone inside,” the sheriff’s office wrote.