SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A kitten found clinging to a utility pole in southwest Florida last month has found his forever home.

The kitten, now named Sparky, was found next to a transformer on a utility pole in San Carlos Park on Feb. 25.

(Lee County Domestic Animal Services)

Florida Power and Light crews cut the power and tried to get the scared cat onto their lift basket, but it ran into a nearby yard.

Sparky was scooped up by police officer Sue Byler and taken to Lee County Domestic Animal Services.

Sparky with Officer Byler (left) his new owner. (Lee County Domestic Animal Services)

The shelter posted to Facebook on Thursday, saying that Sparky has found a new home. They posted photos of the kitten with his new dad and his rescuer, Officer Byler.