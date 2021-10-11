Florida English Bulldog Rescue raises 50k at annual ‘Bulldog Burlesque’ event

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida English Bulldog Rescue hosted their annual Bulldog Burlesque and this year the organization raised more than $50,000 toward their philanthropic efforts.

The Florida English Bulldog Rescue is a non-profit organization that rehabs and re-homes neglected, abused and unwanted English Bulldogs throughout the state of Florida. They also provide safe alternatives to shelters for those owners who may be faced with the decision to find a new home for their bulldog.

FEBR hosts their annual Bulldog Burlesque fundraiser

With more than 100 people in attendance, FEBR hosted their annual Bulldog Burlesque fundraiser. It included a bulldog pageant, silent auction and live auction. WFLA’s Deanne King hosted the event. At the end of the night more than $50,000 was raised to go toward the organization’s efforts.

For more information on FEBR, click here.

