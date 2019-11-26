Florida deputies rescue bald eagle hit by car

ANAHUAC, Texas (AP) — Authorities say feral hogs attacked and killed a woman outside a Southeast Texas home where she worked as a caretaker.

Christine Rollins cared for an elderly couple at their home in the small town of Anahuac (a-nuh-WAK’). Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said Monday the 84-year-old woman she cared for was waiting for Rollins to arrive on Sunday. The woman went outside and found the 59-year-old Rollins in the front yard between her car and the front door.