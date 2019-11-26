LIVE NOW /
Florida deputies rescue bald eagle hit by car

Union County Sheriff’s Office

UNION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida deputies rescued a bald eagle Tuesday after it was apparently hit by a vehicle.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office posted images of the rescue to their Facebook page.

The eagle was transported to the UF Animal Hospital in Gainesville for further treatment and rehabilitation.

