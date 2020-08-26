Florida authorities attempt to wrangle bull running loose in neighborhood

COOPER CITY, Fla. (WPLG/CNN) — Some police officers in Florida can add ‘bull wrangler’ to their resumes.

A bull got loose in a Cooper City neighborhood Tuesday night, prompting a police response.

At least one of the officers attempted to use a rope to lasso the animal, but it didn’t work.

It is unknown who owns the bull or where he even came from. Police asked residents to stay inside until it was successfully captured.

Authorities called in a professional to help them out.

LATEST STORIES: