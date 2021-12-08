Florida Aquarium introduces Huron, new river otter

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Aquarium has welcomed an adorable new addition to its romp of otters.

On Wednesday, Huron, a North American river otter, made his debut at his new habitat, the Wetlands Dome, where he will reside with fellow species ambassadors Brandon and Kraken.

Huron was named after Lake Huron, one of the many places that river otters can be found, the aquarium said.

The North American river otter, also known as the northern river otter or common otter, is commonly found on land, but is well adapted for semi-aquatic living. The otters have water repellent fur that keeps them warm in cold waters, webbed feet that help them swim faster, and powerful tails that help propel them through the water.

“Unfortunately, their range has been greatly restricted by habitat loss and further impacted by environmental pollution,” the aquarium said. “For these reasons and others, it is critically important for The Florida Aquarium to help forge a long-lasting and meaningful connection between its visitors and species ambassadors like the curious, almost playful Huron, Brandon and Kraken.”