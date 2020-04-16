Florida animal shelter empties kennel for the first time ever

(NBC)—A Florida animal shelter has emptied one of its three dogs kennels for the first time in its history.

The Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control announced it had cleared out on of its shelters, emptying all 48 of its double-side crates, thanks to members of the community.

A video shows staff and volunteers clapping after receiving the news.

Animal shelters across the country have seen a surge in adoptions and foster applications as more Americans, under instructions to stay at home, look for comfort during the coronavirus pandemic.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control says they want to keep the momentum by finding loving homes for animals in their other two shelters.

