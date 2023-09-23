PORT WASHINGTON, Wisc. (WFLA) — Several flamingos were spotted in an odd spot Friday — the state of Wisconsin.

According to reports, the group of flamingoes, also known as a flamboyance, were spotted on the Wisconsin side of Lake Michigan.

The flamingos, a rare sight in the northern state, drew large crowds at South Beach in Port Washington.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said flamingos are typically distributed across the Caribbean. While it is a nonmigratory bird, the species is able to fly long distances to find food or mates.

Typically, 95% of flamingo sightings in Florida are in the Everglades and Florida Keys.

However, the American Birding Association reported that hurricane season usually brings tropical birds further north of their usual ranges.