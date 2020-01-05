Firefighters revive unconscious cat from fire

(NBC) – Firefighters in Italy on Friday successfully revived an unconscious cat saved from a fire.
A video released by Italy’s National Fire Brigade showed a firefighter in a town near Milan gently patting the animal and resuscitating him using an oxygen mask.
The cat, named Lampo, fell unconscious after inhaling smoke coming from an apartment fire but is said to be doing well now.
