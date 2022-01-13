Feeding time! Shark spotted close to shore on Anna Maria Island

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A shark was spotted close to shore off Anna Maria Island recently, and its swim at dusk was caught on video.

The video was posted to the “We Love Anna Maria Island” Facebook page on Tuesday evening.

Patricia Filomeno, of Ink Graphics Media, uses the page to showcase her videos, some from a drone, and photo services on the island.

Filomeno said the video was filmed close to where Beach Bistro is on the island.

Sharks are most active at dusk and dawn when they are hunting for food.