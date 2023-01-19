TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Special Agent with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement helped rescue an endangered sea turtle while working in the Florida Keys mass migration response.

FDLE said it was Special Agent Ron Muniz’s first reptile recovery. Nevertheless, he pitched in to save a 150 lb. endangered sea turtle.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission allowed him to name the turtle, now known as “Rocky.”

According to FWC, five species of endangered sea turtles are found throughout the marine waters of the Florida Keys, including the hawksbill, green turtle, Kemp’s Ridley, loggerhead, and leatherback.

All seven species of marine turtles inhabiting the Florida Keys are listed as either ‘threatened’ or ‘endangered’ under the Endangered Species Act.