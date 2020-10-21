Family finds two-headed snake in Palm Harbor home

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA)—A family in Pinellas County recently made the discovery of a lifetime—a snake with two heads!

The snake, a southern black racer, was found at the home of Kay Rogers in Palm Harbor, wildlife officials said.

The rare phenomenon, called bicephaly, happens when a developing embryo begins to separate, but fails to split into twins, leaving the heads conjoined onto a single body.

The snake has a low chance of survival in the wild, given that its brains will make different decisions, making it difficult to feed or escape from predators.

It is now in the care of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, wildlife officials said.

