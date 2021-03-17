Endangered Somali wild ass born at Zoo Miami

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s largest zoo welcomed a new addition to its animal family last week—an endangered Somali wild ass.

Born Friday, the wild ass is the ninth foal to be born at Zoo Miami in its 40-year history. Its mother is 23-year-old Lisha, the oldest wild ass to give birth in North America.

The sex of the foal will be revealed following a neonatal exam.

(Source: Zoo Miami)

(Source: Zoo Miami)

(Source: Zoo Miami)

(Source: Zoo Miami)

(Source: Zoo Miami)

The Somali wild ass is the last remaining ancestor of the modern donkey. It is found in rocky deserts in very isolated areas of Eastern Africa. The animal is critically endangered with fewer than 1,000 left in the wild.

Zoo Miami began exhibiting the highly endangered Somali Wild Ass in 2011 and is part of the Species Survival Plan, an effort to preserve the critically endangered animals.