TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An endangered right whale and its calf were spotted off the coast of Florida on Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

Josh Veldman told WPTV that he was staying at the Turtle Reef Club near Jensen Beach when he spotted a right whale with its calf just off the coast.

Veldman told the news station that he grabbed his drone and started recording video.

According to NOAA, the right whale is one of the world’s most endangered large whale species.

In the early 1890s, commercial whalers had hunted right whales to the brink of extinction, NOAA said. Officials said the right whale population has never recovered and human interactions are still the greatest danger to the species.

Right whales have been listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act since 1970. Researchers estimate there are fewer than 350 right whales remaining, with fewer than 100 breeding females.

NOAA said right whales are on the move along the east coast. It advises everyone to give the whales 500 yards of space.

If you see a right whale in trouble, you should call 877-WHALE-HELP to report it.