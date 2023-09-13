TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — ZooTampa announced that endangered Komodo dragons have hatched at the zoo for the first time ever.

Six new dragons, three boys and three girls, started to hatch on Aug. 21, after a nine-month incubation, the zoo said. Their parents are Aanjay, 13, and Titus, 12.

“These first-time additions at the Zoo are a big win for conservation,” said Dan Costell, associate curator of Herpetology at ZooTampa. “It was a long process, and we are excited that these additions to a key endangered species are finally here.” The breeding was recommended through the Association of Zoos & Aquarium’s Species Survival Plan program, a breeding program that helps manage the sustainability of animal populations.

ZooTampa said Komodo dragons are the largest lizards on Earth, reaching up to 10 feet long and 200 pounds. They are found natively in the islands of Komodo National Park in Indonesia.

“They are endangered due to climate change and human activities such as agricultural expansion, resulting in loss of habitat. There are an estimated 1,400 adult Komodo dragons left in the wild,” according to ZooTampa.

The public will be able to meet the new Komodo dragons later this fall.