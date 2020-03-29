Eaglets expected to hatch any moment on Florida’s favorite eagle cam

FT. MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — The stars of Florida’s most beloved eagle cam are awaiting the arrival of their two new eaglets, which could hatch at any moment now!

As always, the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam will be streaming the entire process live 24/7 on their website.

This is the second clutch of the season. Harriet and M15 lost their first eaglet (E14) after it ingested too much rat poison, preventing the eaglet’s blood from clotting normally and leading to its death. Their other egg of that clutch never hatched.

The two eggs in the parents’ nest now were laid 38 days after E14’s death, on Feb. 22 and Feb. 25. The parents have taken their turns incubating the embryos since.

The first crack was spotted Sunday meaning the first baby eaglet should emerge in the next 12-24 hours.

