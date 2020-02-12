WATCH: Dolphin pod swims past manatees in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG (WFLA) — A video of a pod of dolphins swimming by a large aggregation of manatees in St. Petersburg is sure to make you smile.
See Through Canoe shared the video to WFLA Wednesday.
Michael McCarthy said that while he was watching them, one of the manatees left the group and came up to the clear boat to inspect it.
Watch the video above.
