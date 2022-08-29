TENNESSEE (WATE) — Dolly Parton has launched her canine collections with pink accessories, blonde wigs, cowboy hats, Dolly’s costumes complete with a guitar and a high-heel chew toy on Amazon.

Parton wanted to open a fashion line for dogs. After announcing her new line called “Doggy Parton” in July, she launched the brand on Amazon.

Dolly Parton says in a post on Amazon’s sale page that her love for pets is stronger than ever. The launch includes accessories, clothes, toys, collars and leashes.

The store has t-shirts with Parton on the front. Others are in plaid design or jean material. There is also a shirt that quotes, “In a World Full of Jolenes Be a Dolly.” The different designs give a southern charm that feels like a true “Dolly” collection.

Part of every Doggy Parton purchase will help fund and support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find “never-ending love and care,” according to the website. The farm in Old Hickory, Tennessee is a grassroots nonprofit that helps horses, pigs, chickens, tortoises and “everything in between.”

Parton has been known for her business skill as much asw her singing voice. She’s associated with the theme park in Pigeon Forge called Dollywood, creating a baking collection called Dolly Parton Baking Collection and helping children throughout the world get access to books through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

To visit the Doggy Parton store on Amazon, visit the website here.