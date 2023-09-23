TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A North Carolina police officer rescued a dog from floodwaters due to Tropical Storm Ophelia’s impact on the East Coast of the United States.

The Greenville, NC Police Department posted a video Saturday of Officer B. Schultz grabbing the small dog as the storm made landfall Saturday morning.

The pit bull was tied to a fence and was just inches from drowning.

Officials said the dog is safe and that Animal Protective Services are investigating.

“Thank you to the Good Samaritan who called this in! Without you, he wouldn’t be alive,” the department said.