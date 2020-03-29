Dog fetches groceries for neighbor prime target for coronavirus

MANITOU SPRINGS, Co. (CNN/KRDO) — A Colorado woman has trained her golden retriever to bring in the groceries for her neighbor during these trying times.

‘Sundance’has it down to a ‘T,’ running from his owner Karen’s house down a little path over to his neighbor Renee Hellman.

Hellman has COPD and other medical conditions that make her a prime target for coronavirus, so her neighbor Karen Evelth came up with a solution. Evelth trained her dog Sundance, also known as ‘Sunny,’ to fetch Renee’s grocery list every day.

“He’s a hero for sure,” Evelth said.

It started as a test try but it quickly became clear Sunny wanted to help.

“He just did it, it was, all of a sudden, and he was here, and, ‘that’s my job and I’m gonna do it.’ It was so wonderful,” Hellman said.

“He does get his treats, he’s motivated by those for sure,” Evelth said. “But he’s really special to me, and I’d be lost without him because he helps me so much. So I wanted him to help other people.”

Evelth says her dog has been doing this for a few weeks now and they will keep it going as long as they have to.

Karen and Renee both say this goes to show that it’s not only humans who can help during this tragic time of need — maybe your pet can too.

