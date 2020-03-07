(KMBC/CNN/WFLA) – It was a special day for a man’s best friend who finally found his best friend.
Merrick, a dog in Kansas spent more than five and a half years living in a shelter. Thousands of hours of work and thousands of dollars were spent in hopes of finding him his forever home. This included ads on social media and a large billboard costing more than $3,000. The dog was featured in more than a dozen different photo shoots and more than one hundred videos online.
“We were telling the same story to the same audience for those five and a half years and that’s when Mission Driven got the billboard we reached a whole new audience,” said Scott Poore of the Mission Driven shelter.
And it all worked.
“I saw the billboard and from that point on I told my girlfriend about him,” said Jordan Nussbaum, Merrick’s new owner. “It breaks my heart that he sat there, but I think that it was destined that he wait there that long until I was ready for another dog.”
“With a lot of love a lot of attention and most importantly a lot of patience, we look for a long happy life for Merrick,” said Moore.
LATEST STORIES:
- Pasco deputies searching for missing 82-year-old man using walker
- Marnie, Internet-famous rescue dog dies at 18
- 180-acre wildfire closes part of I-4 in Volusia County
- Dog adopted after spending almost 6 years in shelter
- SeaWorld guest steals from stroller of Make-A-Wish visitors