Disabled puppy gets tiny wheelchair after going viral

AMHERST, N.H. (WMUR/CNN) – The Internet has fallen in love with a disabled Chihuahua puppy and his pigeon best friend.

Lundy, the puppy, cannot use his hind legs and his best friend, Herman the pigeon, can’t fly. Both animals were rescued by an animal foundation outside Rochester, New York.

A video of the pair went viral and caught the eye of Walkin’ Pets in New Hampshire.

“It was great to know that there was something that I could do to help this adorable little animal whose story was everywhere,” Jennifer Pratt with Walkin’ Pets said.

After a phone call and rush delivery from New Hampshire to New York, Lundy received his new, mini wheelchair.

“He’ll sit right in it. It will actually work just like his back legs,” Pratt said. “He’ll be fully supported and able to exercise and get around and be mobile for the first time.”

Mark Robinson, the founder of Walkin’ Pets, says they have made wheelchairs for many different animals including cats, rabbits, ferrets, ducks and chickens.

The dog and pigeon are now in the care of the MIA Foundation, a Rochester-based organization that rehabilitates animals.

