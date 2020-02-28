Disabled puppy gets tiny wheelchair after going viral

Animals

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

AMHERST, N.H. (WMUR/CNN) – The Internet has fallen in love with a disabled Chihuahua puppy and his pigeon best friend.

Lundy, the puppy, cannot use his hind legs and his best friend, Herman the pigeon, can’t fly. Both animals were rescued by an animal foundation outside Rochester, New York.

A video of the pair went viral and caught the eye of Walkin’ Pets in New Hampshire.

“It was great to know that there was something that I could do to help this adorable little animal whose story was everywhere,” Jennifer Pratt with Walkin’ Pets said.

After a phone call and rush delivery from New Hampshire to New York, Lundy received his new, mini wheelchair.

“He’ll sit right in it. It will actually work just like his back legs,” Pratt said. “He’ll be fully supported and able to exercise and get around and be mobile for the first time.”

Mark Robinson, the founder of Walkin’ Pets, says they have made wheelchairs for many different animals including cats, rabbits, ferrets, ducks and chickens.

The dog and pigeon are now in the care of the MIA Foundation, a Rochester-based organization that rehabilitates animals.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

No coronavirus cases reported in Hillsborough County; local leaders keeping guard up

Thumbnail for the video titled "No coronavirus cases reported in Hillsborough County; local leaders keeping guard up"

Gayle says goodbye to News Channel 8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gayle says goodbye to News Channel 8"

Tampa Police searching for Serial Robber

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Police searching for Serial Robber"

Suspect in serious condition after deputy-involved shooting in Manatee County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect in serious condition after deputy-involved shooting in Manatee County"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Dry with a winter-like chill through the weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Dry with a winter-like chill through the weekend"

FL Strawberry Festival gets off to a "berry" cold start

Thumbnail for the video titled "FL Strawberry Festival gets off to a "berry" cold start"

11 dog stolen pkg

Thumbnail for the video titled "11 dog stolen pkg"

8 On Your Side flies with Air Force ahead of Tampa Bay Airfest 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side flies with Air Force ahead of Tampa Bay Airfest 2020"

City of Tampa to maintain Memorial Park Cemetery

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Tampa to maintain Memorial Park Cemetery"

“Here we are again”: Polk man runs another chop shop out of same property, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "“Here we are again”: Polk man runs another chop shop out of same property, deputies say"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss