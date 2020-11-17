Disabled Manatee County rescue dog walking gain after owner builds wheelchair

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee Technical College student built a wheelchair for her 10-year-old rescue dog so he can walk again.

Samantha Sokolis’ dog Chaos is a 10-year-old German Shepard with Arthritis in his back knees so bad, it doesn’t allow him to walk.

Sokolis and co-developer Tom Boser came up with the idea of a wheelchair design in a Manatee Technical College class. They built the design for under $50, which is impressive considering Sokolis said their alternative was a $450 commercial one.

It took Sokolis and Boser about three days to build and now Chaos gets around on two legs and a couple of wheels. Sokolis says she hopes this project will allow Chaos to regain some of his strength back.

Boser hopes to go to shelters in the area and see if other dogs could benefit with a doggy wheelchair. Sokolis wants to turn the idea into a non-profit organization.

