Denver mayor to veto legislation lifting the pit bull ban

Animals

by:

Posted: / Updated:
GETTY PREMIUM

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

DENVER (AP) — A ban prohibiting pit bulls in Denver is expected to remain in place after the mayor has announced plans to veto legislation that would have lifted the dog breed restriction.

Mayor Michael Hancock announced Friday that he expects to veto a repeal on the ban citing concerns that the ordinance does not fully address the risk of injury resulting from attacks from these particular dog breeds, the Denver Post reported.

“The reality is that irresponsible pet owners continue to be a problem, and it is the irresponsible owners and their dogs I must consider in evaluating the overall impact of this ordinance,” Hancock said.

City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday and must acquire nine votes to override the veto, but the repeal measure only passed the council with seven votes when first introduced, city officials said.

Some council members expressed fear of the damage pit bulls can cause, opposing the appeal.

“I’m disappointed the mayor is choosing to disregard the science on the issue of breed-specific legislation,” said Councilman Chris Herndon, who proposed the measure with support from the American Veterinary Medical Association and other animal organizations.

Aurora, Lone Tree, Louisville and Commerce City also ban pit bulls.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Bay area couple back in U.S. after Coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay area couple back in U.S. after Coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship"

Sheriff: Homicide suspect shot dead by Polk County SWAT deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff: Homicide suspect shot dead by Polk County SWAT deputy"

Westchase neighborhood fed up with mail thief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Westchase neighborhood fed up with mail thief"

Presidents Day Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Presidents Day Forecast"

Tow truck driver killed by drunk driver on Howard Frankland remembered 4 years later

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tow truck driver killed by drunk driver on Howard Frankland remembered 4 years later"

Two hurt following car explosion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two hurt following car explosion"

Woman in critical condition after hitting guard rail, crashing into canal in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman in critical condition after hitting guard rail, crashing into canal in Tampa"

2 X-treme Air & Home Care technicians arrested for grand theft, exploiting the elderly

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 X-treme Air & Home Care technicians arrested for grand theft, exploiting the elderly"

'Flowers for Phoebe' brings dozens together to honor little girl

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Flowers for Phoebe' brings dozens together to honor little girl"

Evan INTVW Nikki Fried 20200216

Thumbnail for the video titled "Evan INTVW Nikki Fried 20200216"

Tampa PD: Driver runs red light, crashes into ambulance carrying patient, 2 EMTs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa PD: Driver runs red light, crashes into ambulance carrying patient, 2 EMTs"

Man, 27, dies after crashing rental scooter in Treasure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man, 27, dies after crashing rental scooter in Treasure Island"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss