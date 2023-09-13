GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut couple’s scuba diving trip in Rhode Island turned into a mission to rescue a baby shark.

Deb and Steve Dauphinais were diving on the sand flats off Rhode Island on Monday when she spotted the 16-inch juvenile shark.

The shark’s head was stuck inside a work glove at the bottom of about 35 feet of water. The couple took a photo of the stuck shark before tugging the glove loose.

The couple says they weren’t afraid of being attacked by what appeared to be a juvenile Dogfish shark.

But, they were cautious in case it snapped at them. She says the shark looked at them, regained its equilibrium and swam away once freed.