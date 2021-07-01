Coming through! Fever of cownose rays surprise Florida beachgoers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Folks on a Florida beach were surprised, as other didn’t seem to notice, as a group, known as a “fever” of stingrays swam by them in the Gulf of Mexico recently.

The video was posted by See Through Canoe to Facebook on June 14.

Cownose rays, named for the shape of their face, travel in fevers with large numbers, sometimes by the thousands.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, people the world over have photographed them migrating every spring and fall.

The rays migrate between western Florida and the Yucatan, heading to western Florida in the spring and southwest to Mexico and the Caribbean in the fall.

