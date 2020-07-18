‘Colonel’ the elephant takes nap in pool at Fort Worth Zoo

(WFLA) – An adorable elephant at the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas was caught on video taking a little cat nap this week.

“Colonel” the elephant was apparently a little hesitant at first about swimming in his pool, but now, he’s taking naps in the water to keep cool.

In the video, you can see Colonel lift his trunk to take a breath while relaxing.

Colonel is 29-years-old and weighs in at about 9,500 pounds.

The splash pool is an off-exhibit area that is still under construction at the zoo.

According to the Fort Worth Zoo, the “Elephant Springs” exhibit will triple the size of the current exhibit and “offer numerous enriching experiences” for the animals.

It is set to open next spring.

“…it took a lot of animal-keeper trust before he would get in. And look at him now! Keepers said they can’t keep him out of the water these days,” the zoo said in a Facebook post.

The video is credited to zookeeper “Christine.”