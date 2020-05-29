Clearwater Marine Aquarium asks for help naming new dolphin

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is asking for the public’s help to name a new rescued male dolphin.
The Atlantic bottlenose dolphin arrived at the aquarium last year after being rescued from the waters off Fiesta Key. But he’s not a candidate for release due to hearing loss and other health issues.
The dolphin is 26 years old and weighs approximately 700 pounds. It will join Nicholas at CMA’s Dolphin Terrace.
The public is asked to suggest names for the dolphin on the aquarium’s website. The deadline to do this is midnight on June 7.
