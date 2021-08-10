Classical enrichment! Orangutans, rhinos treated to songs at ZooTampa

Animals

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The family of orangutans and the rhinos at ZooTampa were recently treated to some classical music enrichment.

Classical pianist Cesar Maeda treated the animals to his tunes.

Orangutan “Goyang” even received a belated “happy birthday,” with the help of guests, according to the zoo.

“Jamie even stepped in to play a quick duet with Cesar using her prehensile upper lip! Thank you for visiting and playing for our animals, Cesar, and we hope to have you back soon!” the zoo said in a Facebook post.

