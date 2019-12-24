Church invites pets to Christmas Eve service

TOPEKA, Kan. (CNN/WFLA) — At one Christmas Eve service in Kansas, pets are allowed to accompany their owners.

First Congregational Church in Topeka calls it “Pups in the Pews.”

The senior pastor says the church has done this before and he hopes it will encourage more visitors to stop by the service.

“We have folks who we’ve never seen before, who will show up with their two teacup Yorkies dressed in Christmas Sweaters, with ribbons in their hairs, tucked under each arm as they’re singing a hymn and there’s just a great sense of joy,” Pastor Tobias Schlingensiepen said.

The service is open to everyone but owners are encouraged to consider if their pets would be able to handle sitting still in a crowded service.

