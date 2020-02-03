Chiefs player celebrates Super Bowl win by paying adoption fees for shelter dogs

by: Tribune Media Wire

Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) fires up the crowd against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Derrick Nnadi is helping homeless dogs find new homes in the wake of his Super Bowl win.

The defensive tackle is paying the adoption fees for all the dogs currently available at KC Pet Project.

Nnadi has been helping out homeless animals all season though the Derrick Nnadi Foundation‘s  partnership with KCPP.

You can find out how to adopt the dogs here.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Derrick Nnadi #91 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

