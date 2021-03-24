Cat rescue underway on Fort Lauderdale bridge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — A rescue operation is underway for a cat stuck on a bridge in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The cat was originally perched on a light pole extending horizontally from the bridge, located at 17th Street Causeway Bridge in Fort Lauderdale.

There’s no word yet on when or how the cat originally got stuck, but live videos from the scene started appearing around 4 p.m.

After several very intense moments of nothing happening, two crewmembers in a crane finally got close enough to reach the cat with a net. As they did, the cat took off across the light pole, up the side of the bridge, and into busy lanes of traffic.

