Bizarre call: Man claims dog shot itself in face, police say

NORWALK, Ohio (WJW) – Norwalk police say it was one of the most bizarre calls they have received – a man claimed his dog shot itself.

“Said his dog shot itself and he trained the dog to bring a gun to him,” explained Norwalk Police Captain Jim Fulton. “The dog had the gun in its mouth when it went off accidentally. The officers didn’t believe that story.”

Police say 31-year-old Jonathan George was charged with three misdemeanors, including handling a firearm while intoxicated, cruelty to animals and discharging a weapon in a municipality.

Capt. Fulton said George later admitted he was trying to unload his gun when he accidentally shot the dog in the jaw.

“If that’s true or not, or he pointed at the dog and squeezed the trigger, we don’t know,” said Capt. Fulton. “His BAC was 1.7, so that’s a little over twice the legal limit for driving. Shouldn’t be drinking and handling firearms bottom line.”

Lula, a 4-year-old boxer, is on the mend post-surgery but lost an eye in the shooting Monday.

The Huron County Humane Society raised more than $2,000 for her care. They are still shy of the $3,000 cost of surgery, according to her caregivers at the shelter.

“I’m not sure why somebody would be intoxicated and playing with a gun,” said Daphne Nelson, a humane investigator for Huron County.

Nelson said bullet fragments remain in Lula’s head and she could require surgery in the future. Any additional money raised exceeding the cost of Lula’s medical care would go toward helping other animals in critical care at the humane society.

“She is definitely a fighter. She is definitely a well-socialized dog, she seems to love everybody. She loves attention and if you’re not petting her, she’s fussing,” said Amanda Fearing, manager at the Huron County Humane Society.

For information on donating, visit the Huron County Humane Society’s Facebook page.