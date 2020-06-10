Birth of stingray pup caught on camera at Florida Aquarium

TAMPA (WFLA) — The birth of a baby stingray at the Florida Aquarium was caught on camera Monday.

The stingray pup, named Bimini, was born on June 8, ‘World Oceans Day.’

The stingray pup is the third to be born at the Florida Aquarium in recent weeks, joining Kitts and Nevis. All three are named after the geological regions in which they are found.

Bimini is doing well, the aquarium says, and will be moved into the stingray nursery with the other two in a few days.

