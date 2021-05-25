Bird bandit busted: FWC cracking down on illegal bird traps

MIAMI (WFLA) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, has cracked down on illegal bird traps recently.

According to a post on the FWC Facebook page, a bird bandit was busted after information was received about illegal bird traps in an area of Miami-Dade County.

As officers approached the area, FWC officials say they found thee bird cages in an aviary, containing 13 painted buntings and three indigo buntings.

A man was interviewed and tried to use caged finches within his house to distract officers, according to the post. The distraction didn’t work and the officers arrested the man.

FWC officials say all native birds, and also their nests and eggs, are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.