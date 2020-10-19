LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Beekeepers called to crash after nearly a million honey bees scattered along interstate

Animals

by: Madonna Mantione

Posted: / Updated:

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Penn. (WBRE/WYOU) – Beekeepers were called in to assist with nearly a million honey bees scattered on Interstate 81 southbound after a vehicle crash Friday night.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. near mile marker 149 and shut down both southbound lanes on the interstate.

According to crews on the scene, roughly one-million honey bees were being hauled in boxes on a flat bed truck as the driver lost control of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported, but a firefighter suffered a bee sting on the lip.

Photos courtesy of Stan Lobitz

Crews, including beekeepers, are currently working to remove the bees from the roadway.

The road is closed from Exit 151 B (I-80 W) to Exit 145 (W. Hazleton).

According to the Luzerne County 911 Communications Center, police are directing traffic to Route 93.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss