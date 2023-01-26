(NBC News) — A curious bear has become the surprise star of wildlife cameras set up in Boulder, Colorado, taking hundreds of “selfies” in an apparent impromptu photoshoot, local officials said.

The city’s Open Space and Mountain Parks team set out to track animals that live in the area using motion-capture cameras — but they were surprised to find that of 580 images captured by one camera, around 400 were of the same bear.

While the cameras often capture animals, including coyotes, beavers and black bears out in the wild, officials said most creatures don’t typically notice the devices and just “walk on by.” This particular bear, however, appeared to be captivated by the camera.

“In this instance, a bear took a special interest in one of our wildlife cameras and took the opportunity to capture hundreds of ‘selfies,'” Phillip Yates, a spokesperson for Open Space and Mountain Parks, said in a statement Thursday.

“These pictures made us laugh, and we thought others would, too,” Yates said.

