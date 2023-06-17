(WFLA) — Hundreds of baseball fans gathered Friday to celebrate their beloved “Milo the Bat Dog,” who was trained to retrieve bats in front of thousands of Red Wings fans.

Milo was trained by his owner, Red Sox promotions director Josh Snyder. Milo quickly became a fan favorite and drew the loudest ovations at games.

Milo also used his fame to raise money for non-profits including the Wounded Veterans Foundation.

After spending several days in intensive care at Cornell University Hospital for Animals, Milo succumbed to liver disease.

In his memory, Snyder threw out the first pitch during Friday’s ball game.