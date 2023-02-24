(WFLA) — A bald eagle nesting its newly laid eggs in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota woke up to a snowy surprise on Thursday.

A live streamed video from the state’s Department of Natural Resources EagleCam showed the snow-covered female waking up in its nest most buried just after 6 a.m. A prolonged winter storm impacted much of the Upper Midwest.

Ahead of the storm, DNR said snow could actually be beneficial for the bald eagles. The snow provides “insulation for the eggs as they incubate.”

DNR added, “The eggs are now nestled further down in the soft fur, feathers, leaves, and grasses tucked in around them.”

A report from the National Weather Service indicated approximately one foot of snow fell in most parts of the state since Tuesday.