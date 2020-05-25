Breaking News
Baby gorilla badly injured in family skirmish at Seattle zoo

(Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren/Woodland Park Zoo via AP)

SEATTLE (AP) — Zookeepers at a Seattle zoo say a baby gorilla was badly injured Saturday when he was caught in a skirmish between his family group members.

Animal health experts at the Woodland Park Zoo say little Kitoko was bitten on the head, likely by accident when another gorilla tried to bite his mother.

Kitoko sustained a fractured skull and a severe laceration, but zoo officials say the 2-month-old gorilla underwent surgery and they are cautiously optimistic that he will fully recover if he doesn’t develop an infection.

The zoo brought in a team of pediatric neurosurgeons to perform the surgery. 

