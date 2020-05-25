SEATTLE (AP) — Zookeepers at a Seattle zoo say a baby gorilla was badly injured Saturday when he was caught in a skirmish between his family group members.
Animal health experts at the Woodland Park Zoo say little Kitoko was bitten on the head, likely by accident when another gorilla tried to bite his mother.
Kitoko sustained a fractured skull and a severe laceration, but zoo officials say the 2-month-old gorilla underwent surgery and they are cautiously optimistic that he will fully recover if he doesn’t develop an infection.
The zoo brought in a team of pediatric neurosurgeons to perform the surgery.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Local community celebrates Memorial Day weekend, 100th birthday of resident with parade
- Baby gorilla badly injured in family skirmish at Seattle zoo
- Judge rules against Florida on felons paying fines to vote
- Florida man charged after runaway toddler is seen on highway
- Coronavirus in Florida: Past month in review