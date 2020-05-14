Breaking News
VIDEO: Baby elephant born at Houston Zoo

Animals

by: NBC News Channel

(NBC) – The Houston Zoo has a new resident and a proud pachyderm parent.

Shanti, a 29-year old Asian elephant, gave birth to a 326-pound baby boy yesterday morning.

The little fellow gave the staff a bit of scare. Complications during the labor forced the veterinary team into emergency surgery.

A 30-minute procedure revealed a torn blood vessel that the birth team was able to repair and quickly unite the youngster with his mama.

Soon the little fellow was walking on his own and started nursing before the day’s end.

Personnel at the Houston Zoo remain optimistic and have plans to let the pair join the herd soon.

The calf has been named Nelson and is looking forward to meeting his five brothers and sisters.

