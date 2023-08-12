TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Zoo Miami is welcoming a new cheetah cub to their Zoo Miami Ambassador Team.

The new cub named “Winston Eugene Portland III” was born at Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon on May 9.

He was named as a tribute to the cities that he traveled through in Oregon during his trip to Miami.

The Cheetah Special Survival Plan (SSP) selected the cub and his littermates to become ambassadors at different zoos around the nation. This group works to maintain a genetically diverse, demographically varied, and biologically sound population across the country.

When Winston arrived, he went through quarantine and tests to ensure he was healthy and developing normally. He was also slowly acclimated to his new surroundings in preparation for his new ambassador role.

The zoo said Winston will eventually replace the current cheetah ambassadors, Koda and Diesel, who are looking at retirement in the near future.

Through the ambassador program, Zoo Miami has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to support cheetah conservation efforts in the wild.

Only 7,000 cheetahs remain in the wild. The biggest threat is humans, as farmers often shoot them if they feel they are a threat to their livestock. The cheetahs are typically found in Eastern and Southern Africa, with a small population in Asia.