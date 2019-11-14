Baby capuchin monkey loves piggyback rides

Animals

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Some cute monkey pictures for your Thursday!

This white-throated capuchin was born in October at a conservation center in the United Kingdom.

They don’t have a name just yet and zookeepers are still waiting to confirm the sex of the baby.

What officials do know is that this little one loves its mom and her piggyback rides.

Zookeepers say capuchins mature slowly and usually stay close with their moms during the first few years of life.

