Baby boom: Columbus Zoo welcomes 5 new babies

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN Newsource) – If you could use a little cuteness on this Hump Day, just pause what you’re doing and take a moment to gaze at these adorable new animals at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio.

The zoo has welcomed five new babies this spring, including a Masai giraffe calf, a California sea lion pup—a girl that’s the first to be born at the facility—two red panda cubs—a boy and a girl—and a baby gibbon that’s about a month old.

All but the sea lion pups are endangered species.

The zoo recently reopened after being closed for three months due to the pandemic.

