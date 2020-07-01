Baby boom: Columbus Zoo welcomes 5 new babies

(CNN Newsource) – If you could use a little cuteness on this Hump Day, just pause what you’re doing and take a moment to gaze at these adorable new animals at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio.
The zoo has welcomed five new babies this spring, including a Masai giraffe calf, a California sea lion pup—a girl that’s the first to be born at the facility—two red panda cubs—a boy and a girl—and a baby gibbon that’s about a month old.
All but the sea lion pups are endangered species.
The zoo recently reopened after being closed for three months due to the pandemic.
