BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WFLA) — A baby alligator was recently rescued by a trapper after it was found with its mouth taped shut.

NBC reported that the gator was spotted in a Bay St. Louis neighborhood. A wildlife company responded and a worker found the gator hiding in a drainage ditch.

A video shows the worker quickly snatching the gator out of the ditch.

The tape was later removed from the gator’s mouth and it was relocated to another area.

It’s not clear who taped the gator’s mouth.

Witnesses told NBC that the gator was spotted near where kids were swimming so people there taped its mouth shut to keep it from hurting someone. But that has not been confirmed.