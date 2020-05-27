Australian zoo celebrates birth of first baby koala since devastating bush fires

1  of  2
by: CNN NEWSOURCE

SOMERSBY, Australia (CNN) — An Australian wildlife park is celebrating the birth of its first baby koala since the area’s devastating bush fires.

The baby koala, known as a joey, was revealed in a Facebook video posted by the Australian Reptile Park on Tuesday.

Keepers have named the baby ‘Ash’ and call her a sign of hope for the future of Australia’s native wildlife after thousands of the continent’s rare marsupials died in bush fires last year.

Some fear the koala is on the brink of extinction in the wild.

The park is set to reopen Monday, following the relaxation of Australia’s coronavirus lockdown measures.

