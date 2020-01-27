Animal hospitals in critical need of pet blood donations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – January is National Blood Donor Month and a Tampa animal hospital is calling on the public to donate to those who can’t help themselves.

The BluePearl Pet Hospital says there is a critical need for pet blood donations that are helping to treat heart disease, heat stroke, immune system conditions, kidney disease or injury, acute trauma, poisoning and more diseases in pets.

“Dogs and cats require blood transfusions for many of the same reasons humans do: illness, injury, or surgery,” remarked Dee Ann Dugger, Senior Clinician, Head of Emergency Service, Blood Bank Director at BluePearl Pet Hospital. “However, with only a handful of banks nationally, getting safe blood to a pet who is in immediate need is a challenge. Right now, we, as a veterinary community, are not producing enough blood for veterinarians around the country. We simply need more donors.”

Just like humans, cats and dogs have different blood types; felines have three different feline-specific blood types, and canines have six. Although canine blood is not breed-specific, greyhounds are known for being universal donors, according to BluePearl veterinarians.

In order to donate, dogs must be healthy, 1 to 7 years old, weigh more than 50 pounds and be up-to-date on vaccines. Cats must live indoors, be 2 to 7 years old, weigh more than 10 pounds, and must also test negative for feline leukemia and feline immunodeficiency virus, and have not previously bred or received a blood transfusion.

“A dog has to be over 50 pounds, between the ages of 1 and 8. They’ve never had a blood transfusion before, no type of infectious thing but we test them for all of that. So as long as they’re overall good temperament and healthy and on preventatives, we usually will go ahead and do a screening,” said Ashley Winkelspecht, a critical care technician at BluePearl Pet Hospital.

The BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital has eight pet blood banks across the country.

To donate, call 941-923-7260.

