Animal hospitals in critical need of pet blood donations

Animals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – January is National Blood Donor Month and a Tampa animal hospital is calling on the public to donate to those who can’t help themselves.

The BluePearl Pet Hospital says there is a critical need for pet blood donations that are helping to treat heart disease, heat stroke, immune system conditions, kidney disease or injury, acute trauma, poisoning and more diseases in pets.

“Dogs and cats require blood transfusions for many of the same reasons humans do: illness, injury, or surgery,” remarked Dee Ann Dugger, Senior Clinician, Head of Emergency Service, Blood Bank Director at BluePearl Pet Hospital. “However, with only a handful of banks nationally, getting safe blood to a pet who is in immediate need is a challenge. Right now, we, as a veterinary community, are not producing enough blood for veterinarians around the country. We simply need more donors.”

Just like humans, cats and dogs have different blood types; felines have three different feline-specific blood types, and canines have six. Although canine blood is not breed-specific, greyhounds are known for being universal donors, according to BluePearl veterinarians.

In order to donate, dogs must be healthy, 1 to 7 years old, weigh more than 50 pounds and be up-to-date on vaccines. Cats must live indoors, be 2 to 7 years old, weigh more than 10 pounds, and must also test negative for feline leukemia and feline immunodeficiency virus, and have not previously bred or received a blood transfusion.

“A dog has to be over 50 pounds, between the ages of 1 and 8. They’ve never had a blood transfusion before, no type of infectious thing but we test them for all of that. So as long as they’re overall good temperament and healthy and on preventatives, we usually will go ahead and do a screening,” said Ashley Winkelspecht, a critical care technician at BluePearl Pet Hospital.

The BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital has eight pet blood banks across the country.

To donate, call 941-923-7260.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Patient care access expands to home and grocery stores in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patient care access expands to home and grocery stores in Tampa Bay"

Tampa Bay remembers Kobe Bryant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay remembers Kobe Bryant"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Deputies: 1 dead, another in critical condition after stabbing in Zephyrhills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: 1 dead, another in critical condition after stabbing in Zephyrhills"

Kobe Bryant's impact on local kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kobe Bryant's impact on local kids"

Gasparilla arrests

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla arrests"

Crash kills 2 near Tampa airport; driver faces DUI manslaughter charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash kills 2 near Tampa airport; driver faces DUI manslaughter charge"

At least 2 dead in crash at entrance to Tampa Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "At least 2 dead in crash at entrance to Tampa Airport"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and comfortable today, clouds move in tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and comfortable today, clouds move in tonight"

Dog dies after being shot by Hillsborough Co. deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog dies after being shot by Hillsborough Co. deputy"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss