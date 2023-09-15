SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An alligator missing its snout was reportedly rescued by Florida trappers Thursday.

NBC affiliate WESH reported last week that the gator was found in Wilson’s Landing in Sanford.

“I think an image like this, missing the whole part of your face, is very shocking,” Kim Titterington, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator told WESH.

On Thursday night, Bear Warriors United Executive Director Katrina Shadix posted that nuisance gator trappers caught the gator and planned to take it to a care facility.

Bear Warriors United said it believes the gator was injured by a snare trap in a failed poaching attempt. The organization said it is working to ban the use of snare traps in Florida.